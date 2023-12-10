Which financial products should you be wary of?

Thematic and sector funds: Every now and then, there is a sector or thematic fund that ends up topping the returns chart. This attracts the attention of many who rely (solely) on past returns to pick funds. But given the cyclical nature of each industry or sector, the chances of sectoral bets doing well one year after the other are low. So, while some sectors will do very well and give market-beating returns in the short term, chances are they will fall flat over the next year due to cyclicity. So, small investors should at best avoid investing in risky sectoral funds as there is no perfect way to predict which sector will do best the next year or the year after.