Which way is the political wind blowing in UP?

Let’s start with the Congress and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the first major opposition leader to set out for Kheri as soon as the news broke. She was stopped by the police at Sitapur and kept at the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) guest house. Soon, a video went viral, wherein she was seen sweeping her room. How, why and by whom did this broom reach her high-security room? Those who are familiar with the PAC system know that trained staff keep the entire premises clean. But, why did Priyanka have to sweep her room? Was it intentionally left dirty? When they requested a broom, did the officials send only brooms instead of sending the sweepers? This is why Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav had alleged that the BJP government was deliberately doing this to divide the opposition. Yadav had also tried to visit Kheri, but the police did not allow him to leave his house.