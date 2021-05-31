Who is better placed to finance India’s higher fiscal spending?

In the past, this column has argued for reasonable taxes on the Indian business sector. The World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business rankings on paying taxes pegs India’s rank low. In other words, it is not easy to be a taxpayer in India and it is not just about tax rates. India’s effective tax rate is pegged at 49% in the 2020 report. This is before the top tax rate was reduced. Union budgets of the last few years have published an Annexure 7 as part of the receipts budget. In the three years from 2016-17 to 2018-19, India’s effective corporate income tax rates were 26.9%, 29.5% and 27.8%, respectively. We don’t know the number yet for 2019-20. But, India collected only around ₹5.6 trillion in corporate income tax during the year. The figure is provisional. Of course, India’s corporate profits declined in 2019-20. According to some estimates, profits of only profit-making companies were just under ₹9.1 trillion in 2019-20 compared to a little short of ₹10.3 trillion the year before. For the year ended March 2021, this number is estimated to be almost ₹10.9 trillion.