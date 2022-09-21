Who is still dying from covid in America remains a mystery4 min read . Updated: 21 Sep 2022, 11:26 PM IST
The pandemic’s not fully over and fatality risks are very confusing
Earlier this week, President Joe Biden seemed to commit one of his trademark gaffes by saying “The pandemic is over." The backlash was swift. That’s understandable, given that hundreds of people in the US are still dying from covid every day. But Biden may be doing what comes naturally to many of us—judging the situation by our own experiences. To truly understand where we are in the covid pandemic, we need to be able to answer an essential question: Who are the 400-500 people who are still dying from this disease each day and what could be done to prevent these deaths? It’s a difficult question to answer, it turns out.