Who is still dying from covid in America remains a mystery

Even if vaccines vastly reduce risk, it doesn’t follow that anti-vaxxers are the root of the problem. It’s possible for vaccines to be very protective but still see fully vaccinated people die, simply because younger unvaccinated people face less risk than fully vaccinated seniors. One reason clear data isn’t available is that the US doesn’t collect that information in a uniform way, said Stephen Kissler, a researcher at the Harvard School of Public Health. “A lot of public health happens at city level or lower so, because of that, it’s really hard to combine data across states to assess who is ending up in the hospital or dying of covid," he said. “The mix is hard to standardize." Another challenge has to do with the complex immunological landscape, he said. It’s not just a matter of how many boosters people have that determines their level of protection, but when they’ve gotten them. Add to that the fact that the most vulnerable people are more likely to get vaccinated.