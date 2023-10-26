Opinion
Who is to blame for your smallcap losses?
Summary
- Mutual fund data clearly suggests that a many advisors kept egging on investors to increase exposure to the smallcaps and other frothy spaces even as the market took off, kind of irrationally.
Since this past Monday, almost every talking head on TV is claiming they called the top of the market. They referred to past statements and TV appearances. Yet, I don’t recollect any such thing. But then I don’t watch TV all the time!
