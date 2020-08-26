Who will guide our future: Machines or human minds?

Much like the compass and the telescope, GPT-3 is yet another tool that humans have at their disposal. Without tools, humans would still be spending a lot of time trying to draw perfect circles and straight lines. Tools have helped us focus our attention beyond the mundane. Similarly, GPT-3 too could help us get out of many mundane tasks of writing that we have been involved in for centuries. It could help focus human attention and intelligence on more advanced things, such as seeing galaxies that lie beyond our line of sight. No doubt, GPT-3 will also make the few personal handwritten notes you write even more precious.