How must we read when we do not know much about what we wish to read? How can we find an approximation of the truth, which is always complex and grey, in an ocean of humane opinions, and opinions that are not called opinions, and that form of propaganda known as “the moral compass". If we want to know why Russia’s Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine, or whether the reasons matter at all, what must we do? Were the street protestors in Moscow merely Russian asparagus-eaters whose fathers support Putin’s action? Does Putin have the support of most ordinary Russians, and does that change anything?

Everyone around me in India appears to hate Putin, and that is explained by a combination of three factors: they wish to be good people; they have no stake in this war; and they have good internet access. Also, like me, they don’t know anything about the complexity of Russia-Ukraine relations, despite their education in the past week. Stuff that you get to know only if you experience those places. Without experience, people tend to fall for whatever sounds moral.

I have never received a single piece of news favouring Russia, but I have got thousands warning me of “Russian disinformation". Russian propaganda is state-run, clumsy and works best locally. Western propaganda is autonomous, sophisticated and has global reach. My life is filled with the Western moral slant. Take this headline of The Guardian, “Decision to invade Ukraine raises questions over Putin’s ‘sense of reality’", which wants me to think Putin has gone crazy. Or take this in a “news analysis" of The New York Times (NYT): “The 20-foot-long table that Mr Putin has used to socially distance himself this month from European leaders flying in for crisis talks symbolizes, to some longtime observers, his detachment from the rest of the world." I marvel at the suggestion that more than one “longtime" observer arrived at the same metaphor to convey the same—that Putin is aloof.

I think a new form of illiteracy has come about. People can read, but not between the lines. They cannot identify bias, ideology, hyper-morality and inaccuracies in easy labels like ‘fascist’ and ‘dictator’ and ‘neo-Nazi’. To read 5,000 words and miss the subtext or slant is a kind of illiteracy.

So, how to read about this war if we don’t know enough? I feel it is futile to search for a ‘neutral’ report because human beings are not neutral. Maybe we must go straight to the source. Historians will say that the source is always history, but historians tend to overrate history. The relevant source of an event is usually something recent. In understanding Ukraine’s invasion, Putin’s recent speeches are not inconsequential. He laid out the West as a mere idea, its promotion of its own values as evangelism, and portrayed the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as the military arm of a hypocritical cultural fellowship. He said he did not want West European culture to infect his neighbourhood as he felt it could infect Russia. To ensure this, he wished to subdue Ukraine, which had drifted towards the West.

That speech was meant for the world, but he could not have risked appearing farcical to fellow Russians. Also, Putin did not say anything new. That was his point. That he is tired of drawing the West’s attention to their cultural invasion. Some Western intellectuals do say that the West is not without blame, as they gave Ukraine unreal hopes and false machismo. Take this view of a former finance minister of Greece, Yanis Varoufakis: “The only issue today should be to stop the war and to secure the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine. The only way that could happen is a Washington-Moscow agreement that Russia withdraws in exchange for a commitment of Ukrainian neutrality. Anything else is war mongering." This is a common view among those who know the region. Yet, many Indians have bought the idea that Putin’s reasons for the invasion were a mystery and that he is some kind of James Bond film villain.

When we read about turmoil that we don’t understand, we are often nudged by writers into a moral position. As a result, most Indians who rate themselves as informed have a uniform set of views about issues that do not affect them directly: so Putin is seen as evil; Israel too; and also Mahinda Rajapaksa in how he put an end to Tamil militancy in Sri Lanka. But these men are viewed very differently by their own people. Just the way a large swathe of Indians perceive Prime Minister Narendra Modi differently from how, say, the foreign subscribers of NYT probably do.

Indians who condemn Russia are likely to hold a different view of India’s 2019 integration of Kashmir. Assume that New Delhi had yielded to Western pressure decades ago, let a plebiscite be held in Kashmir, and it decided to become a sovereign Islamic republic that began to drift towards Pakistan; India would not have let that happen, perhaps by force, regardless of what the Western media said. But Putin’s invasion is berated in India.

A few days ago, Subramanian Swamy of the Bharatiya Janata Party tweeted, “The Russian senseless bombing of Ukraine’s soft targets is a detestable act of utter cruelty." Such views often emerge from the quota of moral grandstanding that everyone needs to fulfil, and fulfilling it is easier to do on issues that are distant and have very low domestic stakes.

Regional strongmen might be more complex and saner than what lazy words like “despot" and “dictator" depict. When we read without self-righteousness, we see that very little of what people do is irrational, and that somehow makes the world less scary.

Manu Joseph is a journalist, novelist, and the creator of the Netflix series, ‘Decoupled’

