Who’s afraid of a big economic boom led largely by America?

I am struggling to recall a meaningful spurt of global growth that hasn’t been lopsided, to at least some degree. In the years immediately after the global financial crisis and, before that, the tech bust of the early 2000s, it was China getting the accolades. Double-digit growth there was the norm. Going back to the Reagan superlatives, the US was the key driver of the recovery from the early 1980s global downturn. Big parts of the world didn’t even participate in capitalism at that time. The Cold War with the Soviet bloc was grinding on, and Deng Xiaoping had just started to open China up.

