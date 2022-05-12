WHO’s right about covid numbers?

So yes, it is a number that nobody really contests. So imagine if someone, let’s say in the government, pronounced for whatever reason that there are actually far fewer than 10 million deaths every year in India. When sceptics ask questions about this claim, let’s say the same government official points out that “the Union government has been transparent in its approach" to counting deaths. This might strike you as strange: transparency aside, that statement is hardly a refutation of the scepticism, hardly proof of the lesser count. Yet something along those lines has just happened. The World Health Organization recently announced that their models and studies have shown that India has seriously under-counted the deaths due to covid in this country. They estimate that the real count of deaths might be as much as eight times India’s official count, which is about half a million. In truth, this is not a new suggestion - other observers of covid in India have long suspected it.

