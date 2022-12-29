Whose rule of law is it anyway? What’s universal isn’t settled yet5 min read . Updated: 29 Dec 2022, 10:11 PM IST
The West mustn’t presume to export its own version with its own failures so obvious and the idea’s details under global debate
In the early 2000s, there was a near consensus among academic lawyers that the absence of the rule of law was strictly a “third world problem", meaning one that the advanced economies of the Global North had solved. Yet, just over a decade later, the United States elected as president a man who would go on to incite an insurrection at the US Capitol, conspire to overturn an election that he lost, abscond with classified documents when he finally left the White House, and then call for “termination" of the US Constitution.