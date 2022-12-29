Whose rule of law is it anyway? What’s universal isn’t settled yet

This was the core insight of ‘law and development’, a beleaguered area of study that came into (modest) prominence in the 1970s. At the height of the Cold War, organizations like USAID and Ford Foundation pushed law professors and legal scholars to take more of an active interest in evangelizing Western-style law (which is a bit like a pharmaceutical company paying a laboratory to ‘find’ that one of its proprietary drugs is indeed effective). But, as a few of that academic field’s scholars pointed out, law is not always ‘potent’ or ‘good’, even at ‘home’ in the West.

