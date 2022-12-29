Why a shift towards ‘consumer commerce’ will take centre stage in 2023

As we move into 2023, here are some trends to watch out for—price hikes have been undertaken in the last two quarters by most FMCG companies due to commodity fluctuations and rising inflation. Hence, they’ll need to go deeper to evaluate newer ways to turn profitable. For example, investments in new technologies to improve the efficiency of supply chain or investments in payment tools to reduce friction in customer purchases. Automation and efficiency could be critical levers for companies to focus on as we will still see price led growth dominating volume led growth.