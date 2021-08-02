Why a shrinking population is terrible for a modern economy

First, some data. From 1936 to 1956, the US fertility rate rose from 1.8 to 3.2. At the peak of the baby boom, the average woman in the US was having at least three children who survived until adulthood (a rate of 2.1 is considered replacement level, holding the population steady over time). The result was a bulge generation that not only transformed American culture, but also created a market and labour pool for would-be entrepreneurs and growing corporations. From the 1960s through the mid-1980s, net domestic investment by private businesses averaged 5.4% of gross domestic product each year. One dollar of every $20 spent in the US was directed toward expanding the size and scope of private enterprise. After the baby boom, there was a baby bust. In 1978, the fertility rate was about 1.7, a near match for Great Depression lows. The fertility rate rebounded a bit in the following decades, reaching a high of 2.1 in 2007 before starting its downward march to 1.6 in 2020.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}