Why Ambedkar’s way is more useful than we recognize

He took on Gandhi. We are often told they had “ideological differences", which is another way of saying nothing. Historians can be lame transmitters of human psychology. It seems more probable that Ambedkar’s disenchantment with Gandhi had something to do with a turf battle. Gandhi, an upper-caste male, was India’s most influential social reformer but he had endured none of the indignities of being “an untouchable". Imagine if the country’s most influential feminist were a man. Whatever the reason for their friction, Ambedkar countered Gandhi too by aligning with forces that were as formidable as Gandhi, but futuristic. It was not a person, as no one else back then could match Gandhi’s stature. So Ambedkar aligned with the great moral idea of the modern city. He dismissed Gandhi’s romance of the village and the idea that the unit of governance had to be the village. In fact, Ambedkar said that the Indian village was the fountainhead of India’s social cruelties. Also, to counter the influence of Gandhi, Ambedkar aligned with another modern force: the Indian Constitution.