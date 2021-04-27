Why America Inc is openingup to ex-convicts as recruits

The population of Americans with criminal records is pegged at 70-100 million, according to Sentencing Project. Federal Bureau of Investigation databases aren’t always up to date and include incidents where arrests didn’t lead to a conviction, but employers routinely scan those records when making hiring decisions and a red flag can stymie a candidate’s chances. “A felony conviction may as well be a life sentence when it comes to re-entering the workforce," Eaton’s Arnold said in a video announcing the Second Chance initiative. “Another hard truth is that the criminal justice system in the US disproportionately affects people of colour," added Arnold. A 2009 study published in the Annals of the American Academy of Political and Social Science found that a criminal record reduces the likelihood of a call-back or job offer by almost 50%, with African-American candidates twice as likely to suffer it.

