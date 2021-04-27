Why America Inc is openingup to ex-convicts as recruits

Why America Inc is openingup to ex-convicts as recruits4 min read . 27 Apr 2021
What began as a social justice idea is now a workforce imperative
JP Morgan Chase chief Jamie Dimon has been preaching the benefits of hiring people with criminal records for years. But with the whiplash effect of the pandemic spawning complaints of labour shortages across the US, more companies are buying into the idea. Dimon is teaming up with Craig Arnold, the chief executive officer of Eaton Corp, to co-chair an initiative that aims to foster employment opportunities for Americans with criminal records and offer a forum for member firms to share resources and advice. Other participants in the Second Chance Business Coalition include Union Pacific Corp, Best Buy, Microsoft, General Motors, Bank of America, McDonald’s and Walmart. It’s a who’s who of Corporate America. In total, the nearly 30 publicly traded members have a combined market value of $6.8 trillion—enough to make a real difference.
The population of Americans with criminal records is pegged at 70-100 million, according to Sentencing Project. Federal Bureau of Investigation databases aren’t always up to date and include incidents where arrests didn’t lead to a conviction, but employers routinely scan those records when making hiring decisions and a red flag can stymie a candidate’s chances. “A felony conviction may as well be a life sentence when it comes to re-entering the workforce," Eaton’s Arnold said in a video announcing the Second Chance initiative. “Another hard truth is that the criminal justice system in the US disproportionately affects people of colour," added Arnold. A 2009 study published in the Annals of the American Academy of Political and Social Science found that a criminal record reduces the likelihood of a call-back or job offer by almost 50%, with African-American candidates twice as likely to suffer it.
