Why America must remember 6 January as its Day of Infamy

The two can be a toxic brew. If social norms start to weaken, and people begin to think that it’s fine to say and do horrible things, those things are all the more likely to be said and done if like-minded people are talking to each other. What can be done? The best answer is also the simplest: Work to restore pre-existing norms, to reduce echo chambers, and to increase the likelihood that diverse people will talk with one another. Of course, that’s easier said than done [given the polarization]. But one place to start is by trying to establish a clear, single national meaning for 6 January: a day of infamy.