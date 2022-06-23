Why America needs a lot more African-American economists4 min read . Updated: 23 Jun 2022, 10:28 PM IST
Under-representation in policy formulation is a solvable problem
Under-representation in policy formulation is a solvable problem
Listen to this article
The US holiday of Juneteenth, which commemorates the day in 1865 when enslaved African-Americans in Texas learnt of their freedom, 19 June, should have made America consider a challenge: How to address the deep economic disparities that still divide the US by race? One part of the solution: Get more African-Americans involved in crafting economic policy.