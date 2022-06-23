Why America needs a lot more African-American economists

As supply-chain disruptions make essential goods scarce and inflation renders them more expensive, and as the Federal Reserve responds by hitting the economic brakes, African-Americans yet again stand to bear the brunt of the suffering. At 6.2%, their unemployment rate remains almost double that of their Caucasian counterparts and more than twice that of Asians. With lower incomes and less savings, they’re much more likely to experience financial and food insecurity. Such inequities persist partly because those in power are too detached from the challenges of marginalized folks. Top policymakers at the Fed and White House have long been far more Caucasian (and male) than the broader US population. To his credit, President Joe Biden has sought to correct this, with the appointment of Cecilia Rouse to the Council of Economic Advisers and of Lisa Cook and Philip Jefferson to the Fed’s Board of Governors.