Why America’s Afghan project was doomed all along anyway

Instead, the Bush administration opted for a colossal military and political re-engineering of an entire country, a hopeless endeavour. For a few months, all seemed to go well. Those clamouring to oust the Taliban regime felt vindicated when dancing and cheering crowds in Kabul welcomed their Western liberators. But those of us who’d known Afghanistan beyond Kabul and before 9/11 knew that the Taliban themselves had been welcomed as liberators in large parts of the country. The Taliban had, in fact, emerged in the mid-1990s to rid the country of warlords and their depredations. By 2001, many Afghans had tired of the Taliban’s own arbitrary brutality, especially in Kabul, where Soviet-supported communist rulers had expanded educational opportunities and social freedoms. Women in the capital and provinces dominated by ethnic minorities had come to despise the Taliban’s merciless strictures.