Why, and how, Indian IT firms should compete with global consulting firms

Imagine you are building a house. Your architect drafts a plan that you like. She then recommends a mason. It is likely that you will hire the mason. You may even offer a turnkey project to your architect, including masonry. Now imagine the reverse: your mason recommends an architect. It is less likely that you will engage the architect. It is even less likely that you will offer a turnkey project, including the architecture, to the mason.

