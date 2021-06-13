Why are people talking so much about so many things?

Are we talking too much? About ourselves. What we are, what we are going through? What will become of us, what is the future? We give names to things and raise whole ideas into existence. We were not always like this. We did not have so many names for so many things. I am reminded of an exquisite sentence in One Hundred Years of Solitude by Gabriel Garcia Marquez, “The world was so recent that many things lacked names, and in order to indicate them it was necessary to point." It was about another time and a small new village, but we were a lot like that as recently as 2000, compared to today. There were many things that we never spoke about without pointing.