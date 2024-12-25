Why are product displays on e-commerce platforms so dull?
Summary
- Ease of scaling up seems to have got the better of consumer orientation. Businesses based on technology shouldn’t lose touch with the subtle art of consumer persuasion.
The e-commerce story, a business that began a few decades ago with buying and selling used computers before evolving to sell almost anything online, is nothing short of dramatic. But this journey of changes has had one constant: the backgrounds of most product images on e-com platforms are white in colour.