Opinion
Why are stock market ‘experts’ reluctant to accept uncertainty?
Summary
- All equity records tell us that nobody can say for sure which way share prices will go. If we have a market full of ‘experts’ who express high confidence in the future, blame the incentive structure they operate under.
In my interactions with so-called stock market experts over the years, I have often been told that since April 1979, the BSE Sensex—India’s most popular stock market index—has delivered a return of 17-18% per year.
