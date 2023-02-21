Why aren’t we all wealthy yet if investment advice is plentiful?

Do you want to know how to make money in the stock market? Do you want to know what will give you an edge over others trying to do the same? I think you do. And I’m not the first finance writer to think so. I have lately been reading Invested: How Three Centuries of Stock Market Advice Reshaped Our Money, Markets, and Mind, a magnificent effort from five dedicated academics covering a full 300 years of printed investment advice. That adds up to an awful lot of books. But skim the contents, and you will find that under different guises, they mostly give the same rather-good advice.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}