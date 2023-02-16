Why big biz wants licence to lend
- The Adani Group, RIL, Godrej and others want to make their presence felt in the NBFC digital lending arena
- Indian conglomerates are busy setting up non-banking financial companies to embark on a digital lending journey. Those that already have an NBFC licence are looking to scale up
Ensemble Holdings and Finance, a little-known Godrej group company, was registered in February 1992 and received a non-banking financial company (NBFC) licence in March 1998. For much of its existence, it traded in shares and debentures. That changed in August 2021, when Godrej Capital Ltd, the financial services holding company of the 126-year-old Godrej group, acquired 100% voting rights in Ensemble Holdings for ₹5.73 crore in cash.
