Why big biz wants licence to lend

Enthused by the pace at which Indian consumers are devouring credit, these moves by Godrej, Adani and Reliance epitomise the aggressive push by large business houses to muscle their way into the non-banking financial services market and embark on a digital lending journey. Under current regulatory norms, it is impossible for a business house to set up a bank. Finding no way to enter that building, they went to the building next door and found the door open. And now, these Indian conglomerates are busy setting up NBFCs. Those that already have an NBFC licence, such as L&T (L&T Finance Holdings Ltd) and Aditya Birla (Aditya Birla Finance Ltd), are looking to scale up.