Why bugs should be a bigger part of the human food chain

The animal feed industry, meanwhile, is vastly bigger—expected to reach $460 billion by 2026, up from $345 billion in 2020. This sector relies heavily on water and carbon-intensive farming of grains at a time when the cost of agrochemical inputs are climbing and freshwater resources are becoming increasingly unreliable. Globally, animal farms consume more than a third of the world’s total grain production. In the US, the share is closer to half. Insect-based animal feeds could be this industry’s best shot at building climate resilience, while also helping us manage a food waste crisis. The environmental benefits of insect proteins both for consumption are astounding. Black soldier fly larvae (BSFL), in particular, hold promise: These infant bugs serve as high-quality chicken and fish feed and require 1,000 times less land per unit of protein produced compared to soy production, between 50 and 100 times less water, and zero agrochemical inputs. BSFL have a notable advantage in that they are fed with our food waste. Every pound of larvae can munch through 10 pounds of methane-emitting food scraps, playing a significant role in keeping the organic waste out of landfills and reclaiming those nutrients so they can re-enter the food chain. Moreover, the larvae produce a valuable byproduct: their excrement is a fertilizer rich with nitrogen and microorganisms, capable of restoring soil quality and enhancing its carbon storage capacity.