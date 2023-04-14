Exasperated US recruiters do have themselves to blame too

Exasperated US recruiters do have themselves to blame too1 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 12:26 AM IST
Executives in the US looking forward to a softening labour market with some relief—at last, it will be easier to hire people—might be in for an unwelcome surprise. In a survey by the Conference Board, 57% of CEOs said they’re having problems attracting qualified workers. While that number has declined from the final quarter of 2022, it still means that more than half of companies find it hard to hire.