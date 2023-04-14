Exasperated US recruiters do have themselves to blame too

Despite a softening labour market in the US, companies are still struggling to fill job vacancies, with 57% of CEOs reporting problems attracting qualified workers, according to a survey by the Conference Board. The lengthy and convoluted hiring process, including multipage questionnaires and months-long interviews, is turning off potential employees, with recruiters overlooking internal candidates for outside talent. Companies need to bring discipline to their hiring processes, focusing on what is actually needed for the job and keeping track of how many candidates they have considered and how many offers they have made.