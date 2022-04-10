Why circumstances in India may get better for Muslims

Usually in India, an evil has a dark logical reason to exist. Caste, for example, may have begun in an ancient pandemic and then become a way of excluding vast sections from the use of limited resources. Discrimination against women too, as in other regions of the world, had beneficiaries. Sporadic pushes against Muslims were also battles for market access and real estate. But the current situation is not only evil, it offers no returns and has no beneficiaries. If anything, this is a situation that does not bode well for Hindus either. It has become easy for low-grade politicians to become popular just by saying nasty things about Muslims. Pakistanis can tell us how fast religious zealots of low intellect with a grouse against progress and modernity can grow popular and the destruction they can cause. Democracy is a dangerous medium if the wrong kind of people get quick breaks. The treatment of Muslims has also diminished the global prestige of Hindus. The world is ready to believe any hyperbolic report from India.