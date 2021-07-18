Why contentment usually does not lead to happiness

Like many South Indians, I am naturally inclined to be content. I had very few opportunities to know this early in my life. But in my 30s, I went through a period when everything had fallen in place—I found some money, a home that I always wanted, appreciation, prospects, lots of prospects. I decayed in a state of mild happiness for five years. Then, I remember walking home one evening and I felt I was in the rot of a very good life. It was not bad at all; I am a fan of happiness. But it was also boring. Also, my encounters with content artists forewarned me that it is not a good way to be. That phoney aura about them of not wishing for more, and that bitterness in them at having been left behind, that was hell. So people like me who are afflicted with contentment but are wary of its effects, adopt the strategy of serial, episodic contentment. Use the unhappiness of ambition to achieve an end, wallow in contentment until it becomes the rot of a good life, and allow a new restlessness to set in, leap again towards another goal, and so on.