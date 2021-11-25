Why did Ford and Rivian quit their electric vehicle alliance?

In a way, it’s a sign of how both companies underestimated themselves. Perhaps we’re still in for all sorts of great electric trucks and SUVs? Ford’s current CEO Jim Farley said this month his firm plans to double its EV production capacity. But the reality is, we will need to start seeing more of them first. In addition, there has to be further discussion and disclosure around what didn’t work for the two parties— because it sounded like it should have been straightforward. That would do the vibrant EV conversation a big favour.