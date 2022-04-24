Why Elon Musk appears to be in search of an oppressor

India’s billionaires are widely quoted, but we do not know their voice. On most matters, we don’t know what they think. When they speak, they are mostly uninteresting. They are not even boring in distinct ways. Meanwhile, some American billionaires have become more popular and influential than most politicians, writers, artists and holy men. And they have done this without paying millions to promote themselves. This is because they can say things and not be ruined in return. Elon Musk, one of the richest men ever to have lived, has used this freedom on Twitter to offer a new form of entertainment. What he does answers this question: What happens when a person has no oppressors? Yet, Musk is interesting not because a person who cannot be oppressed can say anything. That is too rudimentary; in fact, that is something even self-absorbed people with no children can apparently do. What makes Musk so fascinating may have a much more complex answer: When you have no oppressors, you would set out to find them.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}