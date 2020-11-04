Why even a once-in-a-century pandemic cannot stop teachers

I sat on the parapet looking into the platform, as the rising sun cleared the October mist from the now golden pond. Twenty-three children and their two teachers were busy in four groups. The youngest lot from Class III and IV were trying to keep pace with the teacher, who would move every minute, creating arithmetic puzzles with pebbles or chalk on the stone. The second teacher was moving among the other groups. The one with the children from class VII and VIII required no attention. They were reading their diaries to each other. The patchy English grammar neither stalled the flow of their language, nor clouded their sentiments. The two groups with kids from classes V and VI wrote stories and then worked on some math problems. After a while, I left the pondside and went to one of the other five such classes-in-the-mohalla being run by the 13 teachers of that school since June.