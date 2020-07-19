Opinion | Why future artists should get stuck in science streams

If you have ears or eyes, you may have found it hard last week to escape the jubilation of people whose children had scored high in Class 12. Or this annual headline: “Girls Outshine Boys". The outshining happens every year in almost all examinations, including the civil services, but rarely in objective-type quantitative reasoning tests.

The way parents react to academic success, they clearly think that it guarantees a good material life, or at least that academic failure foreshadows financial insecurity. But then how did the lives of India’s thousands of toppers turn out? Did the last-benchers fare as poorly as their teachers prophesied? We are not talking about happiness here, as any measure of that complicated thing is a sophisticated fraud. Purely on material terms, did the past toppers find the life and visas that were prophesied? They were, of course, promised boring but secure and lucrative jobs—did that happen? Will last week’s toppers thrive in a world where their education and degrees and whole professions might be obsolete?

Over the past few years, many Indian parents have resisted the veneration of exam-taking, but they had to fulfil their quota to go wrong. As a result, they have become besotted with a fable that is growing more and more persuasive—that what a prospective engineering graduate may really want to “do in life" is wildlife photography. Or sing, or write, or make movies. And that if adolescents “pursue" their artistic talents, instead of science or medicine, they will be happy, even rich.

I myself have suggested such a scenario in an article about 12 years ago, and that outside the engineering and medical streams, there was “the beautiful world of the backbenchers". I wish to make some revisions to my earlier view.

An adolescent who is reasonably good at science and maths, but finds them boring and wants to pursue a more exciting career in a “creative field", is not necessarily doing the right thing by abandoning formal science education. Here I am not talking about youth who have a deep interest in the arts and wish to learn, in a scholarly way, the history and aspects of what other people have created. I am only referring to those who might be creators themselves, who believe they have a gift in non-scientific domains and that they will be wasting it away in the science streams.

To a true artist, nothing is a waste, especially science, because science is philosophy. In fact, I believe that most of philosophy is merely a set of dim questions asked too early in the progress of science. In any case, no artistic gift can be taught. There can be great insights, but an artistic gift gets better as it marinates within all your ongoing experiences. So, formal education in the arts is for lovers of art and not the artist. In some young artists, formal education may do some serious damage to his or her basic instincts.

German filmmaker Werner Herzog is known to have said, “Somebody who has been a boxer in Africa would be better trained as a filmmaker than if he had graduated from one of the ‘best’ film schools in the world. All that counts is real life." This is in line with his advice to aspiring filmmakers to learn “a trade that has nothing to do with cinema".

This is true for every creative profession. And this is exactly what adolescent artists who are proficient in the sciences are offered on a platter—to be artists who can comprehend and enjoy the philosophy of science without the bleak prospects of being stranded in dull lucrative jobs.

In any case, creative work is not a paradisiacal experience that it is made out to be. Anything that becomes a job, a career, will become dull, or at least have parts that are plain boring and tedious. The secret of most artists is that they hate many aspects of their craft. They enjoy something in the heart of it all, the ambiguous core, but most other things are boring.

For the past several years, my mother has been talking to me about her novel. She enjoys the ideas in her head as they form, but she has not got down to writing anything substantial on paper. It is hard physical labour. There are millions of writers in the world who have never written a word—they have these beautiful ideas in their heads, but when they have to bring them out into the physical world, something goes wrong; those ideas are not so beautiful anymore and then there is the accompanying sense of intense fatigue.

That is why the most foolish advice that I have heard seasoned writers give the youth is “read, read, read". I have heard this dramatic iteration many times. That’s like asking young cricketers to watch videos of Sachin Tendulkar. Writers must write, write and write, and run miles or lift heavy weights. If you are not physically fit, your body will fool you into overrating your mediocre third draft.

I find it amusing that the rigorous scientific stream prepares an adolescent better for such a job than the delightful laxness of the artistic streams.

So, if there are potential artists out there who have scored in their high 90s, making their parents preen, and who have, through their own exam-taking abilities, made it too emotionally expensive to quit the looming science stream, I say it is not such a bad pressure to face. A lot of science is pure art.

Manu Joseph is a journalist, and a novelist, most recently of ‘Miss Laila, Armed And Dangerous’

