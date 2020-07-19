Opinion | Why future artists should get stuck in science streams

For the past several years, my mother has been talking to me about her novel. She enjoys the ideas in her head as they form, but she has not got down to writing anything substantial on paper. It is hard physical labour. There are millions of writers in the world who have never written a word—they have these beautiful ideas in their heads, but when they have to bring them out into the physical world, something goes wrong; those ideas are not so beautiful anymore and then there is the accompanying sense of intense fatigue.