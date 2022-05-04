Why going by facts alone won’t get us closer to the truth

There is a bigger factor that could make a change of opinion that much harder as a task.Though false beliefs are held by individuals, they are in many ways a social phenomenon. In their book, The Knowledge Illusion, cognitive scientists Steven Sloman and Philip Fernbach show that our intelligence resides not in individual brains, but in the collective mind. To function, individuals rely not only on knowledge that is stored within our skulls, but also on knowledge that is stored elsewhere, be it in our bodies, the environment or especially in other people. Human thought is incredibly impressive, but at its deepest level, it never belongs solely to any individual. Sharp boundaries rarely exist between one’s personal ‘knowledge’ and that of other members of a group one identifies with. We can hardly tell where our own understanding ends and that of others’ begins.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}