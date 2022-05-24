Why goofy Princeton reunion rituals mean even more today

My husband and I planned to be at Princeton this weekend, celebrating our 40th. Our harlequin sports coats are still spread out on the guest room bed, waiting to be packed. Life, in the form of a sudden injury, intervened. And maybe it’s just as well. We’re currently out of sorts with our alma mater, concerned that it has sacrificed its previously outstanding support of free speech to the political climate of the moment. We didn’t contribute to annual giving for that reason, despite the pressures of a major reunion campaign. But we do still love the place. We will go back, again and again. And if we are lucky, we may someday join the Old Guard.