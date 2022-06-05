In my neighbourhood park, old women sit in a circle and chant. One of them does not know the words. For years, she would just move her lips, and compensate by clapping or nodding with greater fervour than the actual singers. Now she has stopped pretending too. She sits with them, at peace with herself. She reminds me of the average modern Hindu faced with Hindu issues.

When the Ram Janmabhoomi movement reached its peak in the early 1990s, he felt the passion of collective rage even though he may not have known any Ram bhajan or the Hanuman Chalisa. He participated in the movement by lip-syncing devotion but in honest fervour. Since then, every time another Hindu wound from another time surfaced, his anger was sought. He played along with diminishing interest. But now I don’t think old Hindu wounds anger him.

Like the recent discovery in Varanasi’s Gyanvapi mosque of an object some Hindus claim is a Shivling, and some claim is the top of a water fountain. This is a classic issue for the Hindu right, but one that appears to have evoked little mainstream emotion. From what I gather, even among common Hindus who despise the fact that the Mughals built mosques over temples, the issue does not stir any particular rage. Over the past three decades, the average Hindu has evolved from being truly angry into someone who must support or mouth or feign anger to sustain his cultural reclamation of India, and then into a self-assured person who is unable to pretend anymore.

That some Muslim students wear the hijab, that the sacred cow can be food, and that a Shiv idol may have been found in a mosque are not trivial issues from the point of view of political journalism, but they do not really whip up as much anger anymore as some beneficiaries of this emotion may hope.

Like how poets are the main consumers of poetry, people who are stirred by these Hindu issues today are mostly the very creators of such issues. They are a minority of particular personality types: People who are preoccupied with hatred for Muslims, and those whose mental states make them susceptible to any kind of cultural rage, which includes people who call themselves “liberals" and overreact to any Hindu complaint, and politicians who hope to benefit from hate.

If you do not trust your gut instinct of society, you may want to consider a substantive piece of evidence that points to how lacking in emotion the Gyanvapi issue is. The fount of modern Hindu nationalism, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its political creation, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), have not played up the Shivling matter. They have not ignored it, but they have not made a very big deal of it. We can argue that the BJP is calm about the matter because there is no major election coming up and the party wants to improve its global image.

Even so, its subdued response reflects its reading that the Hindu society is tired of such issues and that whipping up passions on such matters have diminishing returns.

The RSS position is even more significant. On Thursday, its head Mohan Bhagwat showed mild contempt for Hindus who seek to probe every major mosque for a Hindu past. In a speech, he said that any reminder of the destruction of temples is not without pain, “but why seek an issue every day; why escalate? Why search for a Shivling in every mosque… What happens in a mosque, that too is a form of a worship… Muslims too are us… Our faith matters a lot to us, but everyone’s faith matters a lot to him…We accept that, we (as a nation) are that."

In recent times, even though he rarely loses a chance to say that Islam came through foreign conquerors, he has used the same fact to identify Indian Muslims as the same stock as Indian Hindus. Also, Bhagwat has often suggested that modern Hindus need to think in new ways. He said in his speech that the temple in Ayodhya needed a revolution; since that is over and done now, Hindus do not need to be in “andolan" (mobilization) mode anymore. “We are a nation not because of a language, or a single form of worship, or geographic space." He dwelt on diversity, implying that we are a nation because we are many things that constitute India, including the moral idea that every faith deserves to exist. He also referred to Sanatan Dharma as humanism, as truth that would make India a teacher to the world, and that this had to be put in practice: “Truth does not have its own legs, it needs power." He seemed to imply that the RSS was an ideal power that could transmit the truths of Hinduism. The RSS chief said that Hindus should fear nothing, but they also should not frighten anyone.

All this also explains why not only the RSS, but also the average Hindu of sound mind is not so triggered by Gyanvapi and other such issues. A cultural battle has been won. There is no reason anymore for an average Hindu to feel insecure in India anymore. He now has the luxury of becoming a better Hindu and aspire to world influence.

Nehruvians and other Indians who eat asparagus do not trust the RSS. They scoff at every attempt Bhagwat has made to reassure ordinary Muslims. They constantly remind us of the history of the RSS and speak of Nazi inspiration. This is amusing because Nehruvians like to laugh at people who still blame all of India’s failings on Nehru. But they act the same way, trapped in history.

Historians may have trained us to over-rate history. But we are not always a creation of where we came from. We can be better than our history.

Manu Joseph is a journalist, novelist, and the creator of the Netflix series, ‘Decoupled’