Why Gyanvapi does not have the resonance Babri did

In recent times, even though he rarely loses a chance to say that Islam came through foreign conquerors, he has used the same fact to identify Indian Muslims as the same stock as Indian Hindus. Also, Bhagwat has often suggested that modern Hindus need to think in new ways. He said in his speech that the temple in Ayodhya needed a revolution; since that is over and done now, Hindus do not need to be in “andolan" (mobilization) mode anymore. “We are a nation not because of a language, or a single form of worship, or geographic space." He dwelt on diversity, implying that we are a nation because we are many things that constitute India, including the moral idea that every faith deserves to exist. He also referred to Sanatan Dharma as humanism, as truth that would make India a teacher to the world, and that this had to be put in practice: “Truth does not have its own legs, it needs power." He seemed to imply that the RSS was an ideal power that could transmit the truths of Hinduism. The RSS chief said that Hindus should fear nothing, but they also should not frighten anyone.

