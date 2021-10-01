Why home loans are not bringing cheer to banks

Another factor that needs to be kept in mind here is that home loans given to the priority sector have contracted over the last one year. This again shows the negative economic impact of the covid pandemic. Priority sector home loans now form around 32% of the overall outstanding home loans of banks. They were at 38-39% in early 2019. Clearly, the capacity of the lower rung of the society to take on a home loan and repay it, has come down in the last few years. Priority sector home loans are essentially home loans of up to ₹35 lakh in metropolitan centres with a population of 10 lakhs and ₹28 lakh otherwise. This is to the condition that the price of the home being bought should be up to ₹45 lakh and ₹30 lakh, in metropolitan and non-metropolitan areas, respectively.

