The story goes that Edmund Landau, a German mathematician in the early 20th Century, had a stack of form letters in his office that looked like this: "Dear Sir/Madam: Your proof of Fermat's Last Theorem (FLT) has been received. The first mistake is on page _____, line _____."

Landau would assign one of his students the job of filling in the blanks.

Thing is, there were always people coming up with "proofs" of FLT that turned out, on closer examination, to be mistaken. That is, until 1994, when Andrew Wiles actually did prove FLT.

I don't know if someone has a similar stack of form letters about the Riemann Hypothesis. I don't know whether Kumar Eswaran's claimed proof, news of which erupted across India on Tuesday, stands up to scrutiny. (If it does, Eswaran will win the Clay Millennium Prize of a million dollars). But I do know that Riemann too attracts its share of "proofs" that, when examined, turn out to be mistaken.

Not that Eswaran is necessarily mistaken. There's a point here, about mathematics and science. It is no disservice to Eswaran to say that when he claims to have solved Riemann, the natural reaction, the healthy mathematical reaction, is scepticism. This suggests respect for his work, and is exactly how science must proceed.

In an earlier essay in these pages, I examined an earlier claim to have solved the Riemann Hypothesis ("Standing on the shoulders of zeroes", 28 September 2018. The essay outlined the Hypothesis. So I won't repeat that, except to say that Bernhard Riemann showed that the Hypothesis is intimately related to prime numbers. He devised a formula that calculates how many primes we will find in a given stretch of numbers, and that formula is erected on his Hypothesis.

That earlier claim was by the late winner of the Fields Medal and the Abel Prize, Michael Atiyah. It too was met with widespread scepticism. This is really because, as Atiyah himself wrote, this is "one of the most famous unsolved problems in mathematics and a formidable challenge." The consensus in the years since is that Atiyah made a mistake.

In May 2018, Eswaran put his paper, "The Final and Exhaustive Proof of the Riemann Hypothesis from First Principles", on a public platform called ResearchGate. This does not mean the paper is or necessarily will be peer-reviewed. Instead, ResearchGate is akin to a bulletin board where scientists can post findings and seek critiques. And that's what happened, with Eswaran's claim.

Consider one exchange it set off:

In November 2018, Garry Herrington wrote that he had found a "problem with [Eswaran's] claimed proof": that a certain sequence of numbers "does not satisfy an essential defining property of a 1-D random walk." Later that month, R Raghavan responded to Herrington. He wrote that "the sequence can be treated as an instance of a random walk" because these are "large and arbitrary numbers" that satisfy three particular criteria - and "Eswaran goes about proving the above three criteria and thus proving RH." In January 2019, Herrington answered Raghavan, pointing out that "the claims ... about whether the sequence is a random walk appear to be contradictory or are at least unclear." Besides, "a lack of precision pervades [Eswaran's paper] and means the reader frequently has to guess what is meant." Herrington is also clearly surprised that Eswaran had not "found at least one suitably qualified person to review the proof."

I don't pretend to understand the substance of this exchange, let alone Eswaran's paper itself. But three things to note here.

First, mathematics is so hard, deep and wide-ranging that it now nearly never happens that someone plugs away for years on their own and produces a stunning new result. This does not mean that Eswaran is off-target solely because he worked alone; after all, Wiles worked alone for years on FLT. No, it just means flags will be raised.

Second, such criticism also does not necessarily imply Eswaran is wrong, nor even that there's nothing of value in his paper. It shows that he is being taken seriously, and the process of examining his findings itself can suggest new research directions.

Third, and again, this is how science must proceed: via this kind of close back-and-forth examination of claims.

In August 2010, Vinay Deolalikar, a researcher at HP Labs, posted a paper online claiming to have proved another formidable mathematics problem: the P = NP question. He too worked alone, "without the knowledge of others." It was widely dissected and finally shown to be wrong. But as a mathematician friend wrote to me then, "the experts agree that, even if he is wrong, Deolalikar has raised some interesting ideas."

So: I would love Eswaran to be right. I suspect he will be wrong. But either way, has he given us new mathematical directions to explore, new things to think about? That, even more than a proof of Riemann, is the real test of his remarkable claim.

Once a computer scientist, Dilip D’Souza now lives in Mumbai and writes for his dinners. His Twitter handle is @DeathEndsFun

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.