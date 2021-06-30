Why I’m sceptical about the claim that Riemann Hypothesis has been proven

In November 2018, Garry Herrington wrote that he had found a "problem with [Eswaran's] claimed proof": that a certain sequence of numbers "does not satisfy an essential defining property of a 1-D random walk." Later that month, R Raghavan responded to Herrington. He wrote that "the sequence can be treated as an instance of a random walk" because these are "large and arbitrary numbers" that satisfy three particular criteria - and "Eswaran goes about proving the above three criteria and thus proving RH." In January 2019, Herrington answered Raghavan, pointing out that "the claims ... about whether the sequence is a random walk appear to be contradictory or are at least unclear." Besides, "a lack of precision pervades [Eswaran's paper] and means the reader frequently has to guess what is meant." Herrington is also clearly surprised that Eswaran had not "found at least one suitably qualified person to review the proof."