Why India’s forests need new stewards10 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 12:03 AM IST
We must reimagine the role of society, the state and markets if we have to conserve and rejuvenate our jungles
BENGALURU : The Oscar for the documentary The Elephant Whisperers has happily turned the nation’s focus towards our wildlife and our forests. After all, the 35,000 or so elephants in the country depend greatly on forests for their nourishment, even as they, in turn, nourish the forest. These magnificent creatures are now often in conflict with human beings, as forests merge into agricultural lands where sugarcane, banana, and grasses lure elephants towards human settlements.
