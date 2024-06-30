Why India’s inclusion in the JPMorgan bond index is a moral victory for us
Summary
- India sought to be included in the bond index more than a decade ago, but there were certain conditions to be met, including favourable treatment to foreign investors. India didn't cave in, but ensured its bonds made it to the JPMorgan index
We all are gung-ho about India’s inclusion in the JPMorgan Emerging Market Bond Index, and rightfully so. This is our ‘1994 moment’, when Indian equity debuted on the MSCI Emerging Market Index.