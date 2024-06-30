Why India’s inclusion in the JPMorgan bond index is a moral victory for us

An attractive market

For investments in Indian government bonds, or corporate bonds, the yield levels are attractive. The 10-year yield on Indian government securities is about 7%. Among developed nations, the 10-year yield on US securities is about 4.35% and on German bonds about 2.49%. But among emerging, or comparable, markets, India fares better. The 10-year yield on South African securities is 10.2%, on Indonesia's is 7.17%, and on Brazil is 12.3%.