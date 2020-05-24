Yes, maybe the humanitarian response to the plight of “the migrant" was born of political malice against the BJP. Yes, there are charlatans among the posh young and they are naive to think that a man eating from a garbage can is a new phenomenon, or that a poor man, in his right senses, will never eat a dog raw in the middle of a road. Yes, people are seeking meaning to their pointless lives in social lament. Yet, all these are crucial steps in the process of eradicating extreme poverty. All advanced societies have gone through this process that involves beautiful people parading their goodness. The pursuit of the rich to fill their empty souls with meaning is at the heart of all reformation movements.