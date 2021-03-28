Why Indians prefer the grime of a Gurgaon over a Goa

When Gurgaon’s finest return from Goa, they get stuck on National Highway 8 in a still dismal river of mostly white cars. At a toll gate, that is, in a spot which defies common sense; there is no toll for private vehicles anymore, but employees of a contractor create traffic jams as they try to nab commercial vehicles, which are mostly white, that have not paid their dues. All around, there is dust. In winter, there is low-hanging smog, as millions of farmers (of ‘the-hands-that-feed-you’ fame) in Punjab burn stubble because more humane ways of getting rid of it are expensive. It is especially in winter that the people of Gurgaon dream of leaving Gurgaon forever and settling down in Goa. There, the air is clean, and there is much natural beauty, and the place has a global vibe, by which Indians mean Caucasian people do Caucasian people things.