Why inflation usually retreats at a far slower pace than it goes up4 min read . Updated: 01 Nov 2022, 11:32 PM IST
What most large economies across the world are experiencing today is an inflation surge that will take its time to dissipate
Much of the world is battling an inflation fire. The debate last year over whether the price pressures are transient or not has faded away. Now very few believe that inflation will go away on its own. The big question being asked today is whether central banks have done enough to get inflation under control. Financial markets seem to be betting on the possibility that inflation is near its peak in many major economies.